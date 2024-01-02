Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.80 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 280,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
