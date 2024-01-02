Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.19 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,618. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

