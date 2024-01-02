Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DoorDash by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 87.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $10,471,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,700 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,679 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. 1,443,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,775. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

