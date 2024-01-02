Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.62. 883,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.