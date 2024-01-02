Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 460,735 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 1.04% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,584. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

