Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 6,064 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.