Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after buying an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

ARCC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,840. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

