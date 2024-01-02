Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 7,131,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,027,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.