Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 26,367 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,367 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,539,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.1 %

COP traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. 1,581,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

