Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

