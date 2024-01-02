Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 631,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,724,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 148,119 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 32,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.