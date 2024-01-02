CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 108,809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

