Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

