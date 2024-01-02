Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €98.00 ($107.69) and last traded at €98.84 ($108.62). 24,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €98.90 ($108.68).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

