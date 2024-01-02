Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 2,758.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 562,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 542,845 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.