Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.36. 1,219,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,542,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

