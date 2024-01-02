Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,442. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $603.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 308,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

