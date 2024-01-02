Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.85

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.85 and last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 668907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.