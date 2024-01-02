Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 57025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Ceapro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

