Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in December

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of MTAGF stock remained flat at 2.35 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.35.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.