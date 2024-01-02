Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Up 5.4%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

