Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 33,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,457,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 164,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

