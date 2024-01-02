Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $57.68. Approximately 2,739,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,609,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,680 shares of company stock worth $16,457,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile



Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

