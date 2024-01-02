Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMBNF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company were exchanged. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.00 and a 52 week high of C$70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.62.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

