Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

