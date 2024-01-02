CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 1.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,548. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.