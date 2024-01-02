Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 809,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 128,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,556. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $534.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $172,716 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

