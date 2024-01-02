Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 161,651 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,651 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $91,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.9 %

KNX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 191,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

View Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.