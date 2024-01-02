Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 250,675 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,675 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $109,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 1,951,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,522. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.