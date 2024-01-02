Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,195,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.38. 82,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

