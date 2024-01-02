Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,535,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. 104,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

