Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 760,850 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 760,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,192,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $58.18. 1,931,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,112. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

