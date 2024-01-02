Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.16. The company had a trading volume of 501,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

