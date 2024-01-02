Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $38,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 238.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,508 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 582.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,828 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

LPX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. 362,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.