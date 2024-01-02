Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $43,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 487,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $77.45.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

