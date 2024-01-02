Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $39,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 224,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,042. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

