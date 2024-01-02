Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $41.88 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $41,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 986,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $368,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 441,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,933. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

