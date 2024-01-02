Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $43.98 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,545 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sysco worth $43,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,566. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

