Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $44.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,375 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.92. 160,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

