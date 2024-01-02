Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $27.74 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 671,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,741,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,617,000 after purchasing an additional 265,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

