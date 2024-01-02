Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $79.64 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,374,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,642,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

USB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

