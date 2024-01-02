Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of State Street worth $43,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

State Street Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. 262,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

