Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of RB Global worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in RB Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,900,000 after buying an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 130,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,008. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

