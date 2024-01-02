Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,283,000. Xylem makes up 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,783. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

