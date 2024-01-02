Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,169,350 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,169,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,085. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

