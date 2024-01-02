Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $54,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Down 0.0 %

Ashland stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. 468,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

