Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Exelon worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 1,308,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

