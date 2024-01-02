Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of KBR worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 265,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

