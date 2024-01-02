Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,277 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $61,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.90. 233,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,969. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

