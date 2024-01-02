Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Jacobs Solutions worth $38,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

